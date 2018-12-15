Tuning into music career

YOUNG TALENT: Local musician Izack Hunt has had a successful 2018 and recently released is debut EP "Bad Love”.

YOUNG TALENT: Local musician Izack Hunt has had a successful 2018 and recently released is debut EP "Bad Love”. Contributed

HE is only 17 but singer/songwriter Izack Hunt is making a name for himself on the music scene.

He has some big gigs under his belt, including Woodford Folk Festival and the Gympie Music Muster.

But the Noosa local spent most of 2018 in the recording studio.

"I had a break from stages and performing this year.

"I was more recording and writing.”

Hunt described his sound as pop, RnB and acoustic and said, in terms of inspiration, it could be anything he was listening to at the time.

"I'm inspired by a bit, sometimes it's just the top 100 on Spotify.”

On December 9 Hunt released his debut EP Bad Love, which includes four tracks, and comes after his first single Hold You Closer was released in 2017.

"I write mainly about relationships.”

This year he took out the songwriting section for the 2018 Youth Mentorship at Mullum Music Festival.

Held near Byron Bay, Hunt won an hour session with Australian musician Lior and performed a set at the festival.

"It was a great experience and good to get that side of the industry.”

His bold decision is paying off, after deciding to leave school a few years ago to concentrate on his music.

"It was a good choice for me I think.”

And he might be right, his single Bad Love has been pick up by the ABC for a television series, a neat segue into acting.

"I want to try and get into a bit of TV.” he said.

"I haven't really done acting but I want to give it a go.”

Until then, Hunt will continue his regular gigs at View Restaurant at Pepper Resort.