Tunnel vision in station upgrade

NEW VIEW: An artist's impression of the new look service station with the proposed Hungry Jack's eatery. Contributed

A NOOSAVILLE developer intent on rebuilding a two-storey service station complete with a Hungry Jack's restaurant offering water views of Weyba Creek is using tunnel vision to counter local noise concerns.

Local application submitters and the Noosa Council have raised a raft of issues with the applicant Wessel Petroleum, who has recently supplied a detailed response yet to go before council. Wessel have applied to knock down the existing BP garage and extend on to the next door site that currently operates as a Budget rental vehicle depot.

An acoustic expert modelled noise emissions using measurements from an existing Hungry Jack's and a service station in another location and decided that one solution was to have the fast food drive through built as a tunnel lined with acoustic insulation. There would also be noise barriers at the entry and exit of the drive through, only day-time tanker deliveries and exhaust fan noise controls.

Another concern from nearby locals and the council were amenity issues due to odours.

The applicant is proposing to use a best practice vapour recovery system "not yet widely used in Australia as well as 2. 4m high fuel tank vents, fast food kitchen vents, and an activated carbon odour controls "achieving a minimum reduction efficiency of 90%".

Wessel's consultant's report argues although the application is inconsistent with the planning intent, the Budget operation is also non-complying and has created a precedent for approving the application.

"The proposal represents an improvement compared to the current Budget car rental depot - improved landscaping and building design," the report said.

"The proposed two-storey Hungry Jack's would take full advantage of the potential to heighten the dining space and orient patrons to glimpses of the Weyba Creek watercourse.

"Generous landscape treatment, including vertical green trellises, green walls and arbours, establishes a vibrant and welcoming presence to the street."

Locals have voiced traffic and parking concerns as well generated by the proposal. But Wessel claims amended designs had addressed the issue and a traffic report concludes "the additional traffic resulting from the proposal has quite minor impacts on the operation of the intersection and would probably be indiscernible to users".