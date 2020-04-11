Menu
Andy in a scene from the upcoming HIV Positive episode of You Can't Ask That.
TV

TV doco continues to ask the tough questions

Seanna Cronin
11th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
The award-winning documentary series You Can't Ask That has always, by design, pushed the boundaries of social norms.

Each episode of the homegrown program introduces a new group of misunderstood or marginalised Australians who answer anonymous, online questions.

But the latest season is delivering some particularly eye-opening moments. A recent episode on nudists, featuring full-frontal nudity, had viewers including the Gogglebox cast in a spin.

Laurensia Sandjaja is a nudist who took part in th new season of the TV series You Can't Ask That. Supplied by ABC-TV.
"At 9pm it's an MA timeslot, so we were allowed to show it," director and series producer Kirk Docker says.

"I watched it with my girlfriend and my housemate, and for the first five minutes they didn't listen to a word the nudists said. But after a few minutes you get so used to it and it beomces not such a big deal. The whole episode was about normalising this thing.

"They all preferred to do it nude. One person said he wouldn't do it unless he could do it nude."

The fifth season has also delved into the experience of firefighters, people on the autism spectrum and people who have killed someone. Upcoming episodes shine the spotlight on Olympic gold medallists, people with HIV and kids.

"While kids aren't normally thought of as marginalised, we don't listen to them too often and their opinions are rarely taken seriously," Docker says.

Elke and Harvey in the kids episode of season five of the TV series You Can't Ask That.
"We thought 11-year-olds were a perfect group to speak to because they were born after the smartphone was invented. I was very interested in what is a person like if they've only ever existed with this piece of technology that you can carry around with you.

"I was amazing at just the differences in what I knew at that age and what they know. They have access to the net, so you think they'd be looking at porn all day but they actually know about world affairs, the climate, how the world works.

"One of the boys said 'In my parents' days you were allowed to be racist'. They've grown up in a time where great change has happened in how you behave towards one another."

You Can't Ask That airs Wednesdays at 9pm on ABC-TV.

