Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV host and eco-activist Craig Reucassel believes Noosa’s coastal properties are under threat. (AAP IMAGE/Simon Bullard)
TV host and eco-activist Craig Reucassel believes Noosa’s coastal properties are under threat. (AAP IMAGE/Simon Bullard)
News

TV host and eco-activist’s concerns for Coast homeowners

Matt Collins
10th Aug 2020 12:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

He tormented our politicians for years, and now former The Chaser member Craig Reucassel is turning his attention to the environment, and he has concerns for Noosa's coastline.

Noosa councillor clears air on climate change

EMERGENCY DECLARED: Council says 2000 homes under threat

After huge success with The War on Waste, Reucassel's new show takes on a climate challenge to reduce our carbon emissions and understand where our energy comes from.

Fight for Planet A: Our Climate Challenge aims to entertain, inform, and challenge our thoughts on climate change.

Craig Reucassel in a scene from War n Waste.
Craig Reucassel in a scene from War n Waste.

The former Chaser co-host will showcase how individuals, families, schools, and businesses can help reduce our carbon footprint by making practical day-to-day changes, especially in our homes.

Reucassel said how we contribute to the problem is only half the story.

The eco-activist believes the impact climate change will have on Australians is where the real issue lies.

"We get really affected by drought, fire and storms," he said.

He paid particular attention to Noosa's coastline and the potential dangers of living by the ocean.

"Noosa unfortunately is one of those areas where there is a lot of low-lying residential places," he said.

"That's not a short-term thing, that's more long term.

"It maybe 50 or 60 years away, but we have to get onto that now. Because we don't want to deal with the consequences of no action."

Fight for Planet A: Our Climate Challenge, premiers Tuesday August 11, from 8.30pm on ABC and iView.

craig reucassel fight for planet a noosa climate change noosa property the chaser war on waste
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Magistrate criticises mandatory sentencing rule

        Premium Content Gympie Magistrate criticises mandatory sentencing rule

        News Callaghan laments having to extend drink driver’s time off the road.

        Gympie’s 6 grandest plans that never got off the ground

        Premium Content Gympie’s 6 grandest plans that never got off the ground

        News Visionary, controversial projects touted for this region vanished

        UPDATE: Young man dies in tragic Imbil crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Young man dies in tragic Imbil crash

        News He was flown in a critical condition after car hit light pole

        Airbnb calls for changes to help Qld recovery

        Premium Content Airbnb calls for changes to help Qld recovery

        News Airbnb calls for changes to help with COVID-19 recovery