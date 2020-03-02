TV host calls out ‘disgusting’ online abuse

ABC's News Breakfast host Michael Rowlands has called out "disgusting" homophobic comments on live TV this morning.

"You might have seen on social media Nate was the subject of some disgusting, some disgraceful homophobic comments which we think are just appalling," he told audiences.

Michael Rowlands has called out homophobes on live TV

He was referencing Nate Byrne, an ABC colleague who received hate messages on Twitter for appearing in the ABC Mardi Gras float.

So proud to be part of #MardiGras2020... first time for both me AND for your ABC. The team smashed it. Thanks to the crowd for all of the love! #abcpride pic.twitter.com/66IlLy7NjC — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) February 29, 2020

"Who's that in the hot pants?" Rowlands asked as he played a clip from the Mardi Gras, showing Byrne join in on the celebrations.

"It's great to see Nate having a great time," Rowlands said.

Nate Byrne received abusive messages which prompted him to call the world "sick".

He called the abuse an "unprovoked spray of hatred."

Mail's in.



It IS a sick world we live in - one where this kind of unprovoked spray of hatred is still on the cards.



This is why we march.@sydneymardigras @BreakfastNews #ABCPride pic.twitter.com/vA3PXfb2gW — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) March 1, 2020

Rowlands ended the ABC Mardi Gras segment with: "We are so proud not just of Nate but all of our colleagues, and everyone else involved."

"One for all the homophobes out there," the video's caption read.