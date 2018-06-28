TV outage in Noosa area

REPORTS of a television and reception outage in the Noosa area have been made this morning with some residents unable to connect to free to air channels.

A mains power problem has cause an outage at a Channel 7 controlled tower in Tewantin, affecting all channels.

The tower's signal transmits channels to the surrounding area and people from Cooroibah down to Peregian are experiencing the problem.

Crews have been sent out and are working on the problem but it is unknown at this stage when the issue will be fixed.

Stayed tuned for more updates throughout the day.