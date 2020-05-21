TV star dead in attempted murder-suicide

TV star Hagen Mills, 29, has died, with police investigating the matter as an attempted murder-suicide.

Mills - who has appeared in the TV series Baskets, created in 2016 by Zach Galifianakis and Louis CK, other projects - allegedly shot Erica Price outside her Kentucky home on Tuesday before taking his own life, per the local police department.

The actor appeared in a number of shows.

Mills, 29, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while Price, 34, is in a stable condition at the hospital after being found with "visible gunshot wounds to her arm and chest".

Price told officers that the gunman was Mills, who had shot her and then taken his own life, police said.

Price's mother and the couple's four-year-old daughter were present at the time but were not injured.

Mills moved back to Kentucky in 2018.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

In March, the actor was arrested and charged with first degree rape and sodomy, as well as kidnapping and possession of methamphetamine, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that he was released on bail in May.

Mills' agent Elyah Doryon, who last spoke to the actor in April 2018 when Mills moved back home to Kentucky, told Page Six that he was a "talented actor and horseman with that classic Southern hospitality and charm".

Mills also appeared in Swedish Dicks, Bonnie & Clyde: Justified, Downhill and Star Light.

