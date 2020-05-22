Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.
The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.
Crime

Tweed man faces sex assault charges

Jodie Callcott
22nd May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWEED man who allegedly raped and assaulted a woman will have his charges finalised this month.

The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.

<< Alleged Northern Rivers child sex offender to face trial >>

He faces three charges, including having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation - recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, domestic violence related.

His case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to determine the outcome of a case conference.

<< Retired farmer charged with child sex offences granted bail >>

The man will appear in the same court on May 26 for charge certification.

More Stories

rape allegations sex assault charges twdcourt twdcrime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents on alert as heavy rains cause dam spill

        premium_icon Residents on alert as heavy rains cause dam spill

        News Residents advise to take care and use caution in the wet.

        “Our system is broken. I am deeply sorry”: Sandy Bolton

        premium_icon “Our system is broken. I am deeply sorry”: Sandy Bolton

        News Noosa MP disappointed by voluntary euthanasia decision delay.

        What’s next for Noosa’s prime development site?

        premium_icon What’s next for Noosa’s prime development site?

        News Noosa Heads Bowls Club is now only rubble as site owner Coles demolishes the...

        Noosa Civic puts out the fire on unauthorised clearing

        premium_icon Noosa Civic puts out the fire on unauthorised clearing

        News The smoke has cleared on Noosa Shopping Centre’s mass clearing as Noosa Council and...