Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australia's Court System
Crime

Twerking teen arrested for Maccas disturbance

Sam Turner
23rd Nov 2020 9:11 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A young Dalby woman will face court after she allegedly twerked so much at McDonald's the police were called.

Dalby police senior constable Brad Davidson said police were called to the fast food establishment about 12.30am on November 20 in relation to a disturbance.

Police will allege the 18-year-old was repeatedly twerking, performing handstands, and stumbling around McDonald's.

"She was asked to leave by staff numerous times and she refused," he said.

"She's then continued to (allegedly) twerk, and then grabbed a mop and began mopping the floor."

The young woman allegedly jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk, right as police entered the premises.

Senior constable Davidson said the 18-year-old then allegedly tried to lock herself in the public restroom, before she was arrested.

The 18-year-old was charged with public nuisance and obstructing police, and will face Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15.

More Stories

dalby magistrates court dalby police editors picks mcdonalds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        Premium Content Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        News Drug charges, weapons possessions and traffic infringement notices were issued after the first night of Noosa Schoolies, where a “crazy” crowd partied on Main Beach.

        Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Premium Content Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Opinion Infrastructure needed as Sunshine, Gold Coasts reach economic crossroads

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Beachfront rebuild gets green light after secret meeting

        Premium Content Beachfront rebuild gets green light after secret meeting

        Council News Noosa Council meets behind closed doors to discuss rebuild