Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FIRST MENTION: Layla Cheyne North was mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15. Picture: Facebook
FIRST MENTION: Layla Cheyne North was mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Twerking teen heard in court for alleged police assault

Sam Turner
15th Dec 2020 2:06 PM | Updated: 16th Dec 2020 6:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER who was arrested for allegedly twerking at McDonald's has been mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court on charges of assaulting and obstructing police.

Layla Cheyne North, 18, sent a letter in her absence on December 15, instructing she would plead guilty to seven charges which included public nuisance, wilful damage, and assaulting police.

North is alleged to have committed the public nuisance charge at the Dalby McDonald's about 12.30am on November 20, when police were called in relation to a disturbance.

Police will allege officers were called to the fast-food establishment when the 18-year-old wouldn't stop twerking, performing handstands, and stumbling.

The young woman then allegedly jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk, right when police were entering the premises.

The 18-year-old then allegedly tried to lock herself in the public bathroom, before she was arrested.

The court heard the following day North racked up other charges at an incident at the Criterion Hotel, where she later allegedly assaulted and obstructed police.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop acknowledged North's letter, and adjourned her matter to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 7, 2021.

More Stories

dalby magistrates court dalby police editors picks mcdonalds twerking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Reel’ Christmas romance runs 65 years and counting

        Premium Content ’Reel’ Christmas romance runs 65 years and counting

        News Former drive-in owners Ron and Wendy Court love that their blockbuster romance has outlasted anything dreamt up in Hollywood.

        New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Premium Content New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Health Australia will be split into 12 age groups for the COVID-19 vaccine

        ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Premium Content ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Health Revealed: Qld hospital and health services millions in deficit

        Luxury charter skipper under Medusa’s spell

        Premium Content Luxury charter skipper under Medusa’s spell

        Business Noosa boatie trades fishing for luxury tours