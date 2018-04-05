YouTube shooting: Trump’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ blasted

United States President Donald Trump tweeted ‘thoughts and prayers’ following the YouTube shooting. Picture: MEGA

THE chief executive of Twitter has urged US President Donald Trump - who offered his "thoughts and prayers" over the shooting at YouTube's campus - to stop "being reactive" to gun violence.

"We can't keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won't happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It's beyond time to evolve our policies," Jack Dorsey tweeted to Mr Trump, the New York Post reports.

"This is a simple and reasonable approach, and it won't solve all, but it's a good start," Dorsey added, linking to five policy proposals to curb gun violence from the March For Our Lives website.

The proposals are to fund gun-violence research; eliminate "absurd" restrictions on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; impose universal background checks; ban high-capacity magazines, and limit firing power on the streets.

Jack Dorsey has hit out at Donald Trump. Picture: Supplied

"Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube's HQ in San Bruno, California," Mr Trump tweeted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene," he wrote.

The repeated use of "thoughts and prayers" by political leaders in reaction to mass shootings has sparked a grassroots movement of critics who say politicians aren't doing enough to stem the tide of gun violence.

The March For Our Lives movement is led by student survivors of the shooting that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in February.

Fwd: Time magazine cover of the Parkland students including David Hogg Emma Gonzalez Cameron Kasky Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin. Picture: Time

In Tuesday's incident at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco, Nasim Aghdam, 38, shot three people before taking her own life, officials said.

Authorities are still investigating what prompted her attack, but preliminary reports indicate she "hated" the company because it had been censoring her content and stopped paying her.

Nasim Aghdam, the shooter at the YouTube California head office. Picture: Supplied

Her father, Ismail Aghdam told Mercury News that his daughter had "gone missing for a few days" and said he had "called law enforcement in the San Diego area because he was concerned about her recent ire at YouTube".

When police contacted Mr Aghdam early Tuesday morning, they reassured him they had found his daughter "safe in her car" in Mountain View.

YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam. Picture: Supplied

They told him everything was "under control", he said. But when the family realised that was close to YouTube headquarters, Mr Aghdam said they told police about her recent complaints about how the company was "ruining her life."

"They claim police told them they would be keeping an eye on her."

A 36-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition following the shooting.

YOUTUBE SHOOTER VISITIED GUN RANGE BEFORE ATTACK

It was revealed that Aghdam visited a local gun range the morning before she opened fire at YouTube's headquarters.

She used her own legally purchased 9mm Smith & Wesson at the video-sharing website's San Bruno offices, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters.

She doesn't appear to have had any direct relationship to her victims, and seems to have been motivated by anger at the "policies and practices of YouTube," Mr Barberini added.

DONALD TRUMP JR DEFENDS NRA

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr has defended the NRA and slammed the media in a series of tweets.

"You think there's any chance whatsoever that a mass shooters hateful Instagram and YouTube channels would be pulled immediately if they were NRA members as opposed to liberal Vegan PETA activists? Asking for a few million friends in the @NRA."

Donald Trump Jr is a fan of guns and hunting. Picture: Twitter

Aghdam had written about veganism and animal cruelty.

"Yup I look forward to the whole PETA has more mass shooters than the NRA conversations. I'm sure they will cover that… right?" Trump Jr. also tweeted.

And in a reply to a tweet listing "facts about the YouTube HQ shooter Nasim Aghdam," he sarcastically posted, "So you're saying not likely an @NRA member???"

Trump Jr. also tweeted, "They will find a way. Just wait" in response to a tweet suggesting the shooting would be blamed on "right-wing gun nuts."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission