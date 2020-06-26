Twitter exposes Brisbane father’s dark chats with perverts

A father who sent images of his young daughter to perverts and encouraged them to objectify her was outed by Twitter, a court has been told.

A BRISBANE father who sent images of his young daughter to perverts and encouraged them to "objectify" her was outed by Twitter, a court has been told.

The 34-year-old Norman Park man created a fake Twitter profile so he could swap thousands of depraved messages about child sex abuse during one week in April last year.

The father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Brisbane District Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to making and distributing child exploitation material.

Crown prosecutor Christa Nicola said that in May last year, Twitter provided a sample of the messages to authorities and police were able to link the account to the father.

Twitter contacted the Australian Federal Police who alerted Queensland Police about the father’s online activities.

Police examined the account and discovered he had sent images of his fully-clothed eight-year-old daughter to other users and encouraged them to masturbate to the images.

The court was told he had exchanged 1375 messages with one NSW user alone during the week and told the user he had been "sexually tempted" by his daughter.

"The messages were sexual, explicit and depraved," Ms Nicola said.

The Department of Child Safety investigated and found he had never physically abused his daughter and that the messages had just been a "deviant fantasy".

The court was told that it was a "fall from grace" moment for the father, who would feel the shame and consequences of his offending for a long time.

Since his offending, the father had undertaken therapy and hoped to be reunited with his family, who remained supportive of him.

Judge Brad Farr labelled his behaviour as "offensive and depraved".

"A significant quantity of your chats with other users related to the sexual abuse of your own daughter," he said.

"You told other users you were sexually tempted by your daughter."

Judge Farr acknowledged that a leading psychologist believed the man had "expressed guilt, shame and remorse" and was "reflective and insightful" into the impact of his offending.

The father was sentenced to 12 months' jail, suspended for two years.

He will also be on probation for the same period.

