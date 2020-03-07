Menu
The men were last seen getting onto a bus heading towards Tewantin after allegedly assaulting and robbing a teenager.
News

Two alleged crims last seen headed to Tewantin

Matt Collins
7th Mar 2020 11:02 AM
Two men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a teenager were last seen headed to Tewantin.

Police are appealing for information following the alleged assault and robbery of a teenage boy in Maroochydore on the night of Tuesday, March 3.

Around 7.10pm, a 16-year-old boy was seated at the Horton Parade North bus terminal when he was approached by two men.

One of the men sat beside the boy and after a brief conversation the man grabbed the boy by the throat and made demands for his white, grey and black coloured Nike brand jacket.

He made further threats before walking away with the boy's jacket.

The jacket that was allegedly stolen after two men assaulted a 16-year-old in Maroochydore on Tuesday night before travelling towards Tewantin.
He is described as being in his twenties to early thirties, 180cms tall, medium build with short sandy coloured hair with a 'rat's tail'.

He was wearing a white Puma T-shirt, board short and thongs (pictured).

 

The second man is described as being in his twenties to early thirties, 182cms tall, solid build with a short unkempt beard.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and red hat.

The men were last seen getting onto a bus heading towards Tewantin.

If you have information for police contact 131 444.

tewantin crime
Noosa News

