Police have arrested two men in Ballina over the murder of Aaron Marks in May.
Crime

BREAKING: Two arrested in Ballina murder case

28th Jun 2018 8:06 AM | Updated: 8:19 AM

UPDATE 9.03am: NEIGHBOURS were shocked to hear of a murder arrest in their street this morning.

Police on scene after the arrest of two men in Ballina over the murder of Aaron Marks in May.
Sam Craig who lived in the street said: "This is a very quiet neighbourhood so we didn't expect something like this to be happening."

Sophie Pearce said: "We just saw the police come around at 7:30 this morning. And saw a bunch of reporters"

"Then the rumours started that he was getting charged," she said.

"It's a really nice neighbourhood. We've never had any problems."

 

UPDATE 8.48am: POLICE are conducting searches at two addresses in Ballina where two people were arrested over the murder of Aaron Marks.

The accused are due to face Ballina court today.

 

Original story: TWO arrests have been made in West Ballina in the Aaron Marks murder case.

Aaron Marks, 38, was fatally hurt after a night out in Ballina in May. Police have arrested two men in relation to the murder.
Iluka man Aaron Marks, 38, had been spending the night in Ballina before he was found with severe head wounds on River St about 2am on Sunday, May 13.

 

Police released CCTV footage of a man they believe may have been a witness to the attack on Mr Marks.

    Local Partners