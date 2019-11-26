Two Aussies vie for one of US college football's top prizes

Travis Boak cleans up a loose ball in front of Max Duffy during the round-23 AFL match between Port Adelaide Power and the Fremantle Dockers on September 5, 2015. Picture: Ben Macmahon/AAP

Travis Boak cleans up a loose ball in front of Max Duffy during the round-23 AFL match between Port Adelaide Power and the Fremantle Dockers on September 5, 2015. Picture: Ben Macmahon/AAP

AUSTRALIA'S growing domination of punting has continued with two former Aussie rules players vying for one of US college football's top prizes.

Max Duffy, a former Fremantle Docker in the AFL, and Dane Roy, who played for Bendigo in the VFL, will compete for the Ray Guy Award at the National College Football Awards in Atlanta on December 12.

Duffy punts for the University of Kentucky and Roy for the University of Houston.

"I've got to pinch myself," Roy told the Houston Chronicle on Monday.

"I still can't believe it's happened."

The lone American nominated for the top punting prize is Syracuse University's Sterling Hofrichter.

Australian punters have won the coveted Ray Guy Award in five of the past six years and the honour has been a launching pad into the NFL.

The 200cm-tall Roy is a former ice cream salesman from Bunyip, Victoria who proved his massive boot by winning a longest kick competition at the 2015 AFL grand final with a 73m torpedo.

Former Sydney Swans junior Michael Dickson won the Ray Guy in 2017, was snapped up by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Draft and as a rookie sensation last year received All-Pro and Pro Bowl honours.

Perth's Mitch Wishnowsky won the Ray Guy in 2016 punting for the University of Utah and is now a member of the red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

Melbourne's Tom Hackett claimed the award in 2014 and 2015, also punting for the University of Utah, and Geelong's Tom Hornsey won it in 2013 for the University of Memphis.

Duffy and Roy also continue the stunning success of Prokick Australia.

The Melbourne-based punting academy run by Nathan Chapman and John Smith prepared Duffy, Roy, Dickson, Wishnowsky, Hackett, Hornsey and NFL players Cameron Johnston (Philadelphia Eagles), Jordan Berry (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Lachlan Edwards (New York Jets) for their US stints.