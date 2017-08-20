Two bushfires burning, Sunshine Motorway closed

BUSHFIRES: Multiple QFES crews are at two fire outbreaks, including one at Tewantin, where smoke can be seen from Beckman's Rd.

TWO bushfires are burning in the Noosa area and the Sunshine Motorway is closed in both directions at Peregian Springs due to the smoke hazard.

Six Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at the bushfire burning near the Sunshine Motorway at Peregian Springs.

This is a re-ignition which has occurred in a burnt out area. The fire is contained and there is no threat to homes at this time.

There is however significant smoke issuing from the fire.

Due to decreased visibility, Queensland Police Service (QPS) have closed the Sunshine Coast Motorway in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and drive to conditions.

A second fire burning at Tewantin is within containment lines however it is producing a large smoke haze in the area.

Multiple QFES crews are on site near Cooroy-Noosa Road and the Wooroi Day Use Area, Tewantin. Residents in the affected areas are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.