Police investigating after a shot was fired at Darling Harbour's Criniti’s restaurant. Picture: Steve Tyson.
Charges over shooting at Sydney tourist spot

7th Oct 2018 9:40 AM

POLICE have charged a man and a woman in relation to a shooting at a restaurant at the Sydney tourist mecca of Darling Harbour, close to the city's CBD.

A 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested at a hotel in Sydney's western suburb of Parramatta, over the shooting which happened in September.

Diners at Criniti's restaurant in Darling Harbour were forced to evacuate after a shot was fired within the venue on 15 September 2018.

 

Police investigating after a shot was fired at Darling Harbour's Criniti’s restaurant. Picture: Steve Tyson.
Criniti’s is a popular restaurant for tourists. Picture: Steve Tyson
The pair were arrested without incident and taken to Parramatta police station.

The man has been charged with firing a firearm in or near a public area, firing a firearm at other than dwelling, disregarding safety, possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, use of an unauthorised prohibited firearm and possessing an unregistered unauthorised pistol in a public place.

The woman has been charged with fire firearm at other than dwelling disregarding safety (accessory after the fact).

The Harbourside centre in Darling Harbour. Picture: Steve Tyson
Sydney City Police Area Command were assisted by Tactical Operations Unit when apprehending the pair at the Parramatta hotel.

Both the man and woman arrested have been refused bail to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday 7 October.

