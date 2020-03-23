Two Coast showcase events catch cancellation fever

TWO of the Sunshine Coast’s drawcard events have succumbed to the enforced event restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Body Art Festival which would have attracted thousands to Cooroy next months has had to cancel out for 2020.

“We regret to inform that due to the COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, the decision has been made to cancel the Australian Body Art Festival for this year,” the event’s Facebook page announced.

“We are in the process of contacting everyone and organising refunds for artists, stallholders and sponsors.

“Thank you everyone for all of your support and understanding. It would have been an awesome event.

“We at ABAF HQ are all devastated and we hope all our body art family are staying safe and healthy during this crisis.”

Last week the Eumundi Markets had hung in to stage its popular Wednesday and Saturday markets.

Today came the announcement: “The Board of Directors of the Original Eumundi Markets made the decision to temporarily close the market due to COVID-19.

“This decision was made due to concerns regarding our ability to enforce the current social distancing requirements and our concern for the health and wellbeing of stallholders, staff, market visitors and the local community.

“After 41 years of facilitating a local market that currently supports over 250 small business owners. The Original Eumundi Markets look forward to welcoming back our stallholders and visitors when we re-open the market in the near future.”