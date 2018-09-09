Menu
Two dead after collision on Burnett Highway

9th Sep 2018 7:32 AM

TWO people have died in a crash between two vehicles on the Burnett Highway overnight.

A sedan and a four-wheel-drive collided around 10am about 7km south of Gayndah, say police.

Two people have died following a traffic crash on the Burnett Highway south of Gayndah overnight.

The two male occupants of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male and female occupants of the four-wheel-drive sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the incident.

