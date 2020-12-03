Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two dead in horror chopper crash in NSW Southern Highlands
Two dead in horror chopper crash in NSW Southern Highlands
News

Two dead in horror chopper crash

by Erin Lyons
3rd Dec 2020 5:48 AM

Two people have been killed after their helicopter crashed in the NSW Southern Highlands on Wednesday.

An alert was raised when the helicopter, believed to be on a training flight, failed to return to its base. The aircraft was last seen near Marulan, east of Goulburn.

Emergency crews were called in to comb rugged bushland near Tallong, southwest of Sydney, for almost six hours before they spotted the wreckage just after midnight.

Emergency crews searched rugged bushland for almost six hours. Picture: 9 News
Emergency crews searched rugged bushland for almost six hours. Picture: 9 News

The bodies of two people were located at the crash site. They are yet to be formally identified.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has been called in to help investigate.

Police will prepare a brief for the Coroner.

Originally published as Two dead in horror chopper crash

More Stories

bushland chopper crash fatalities nsw rural

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Booked up: Interstate tourists denied Noosa Christmas

        Premium Content Booked up: Interstate tourists denied Noosa Christmas

        Property The demand for southerners hoping to enjoy a coastal Christmas isn’t slowing as one agent alone fields more than 130 inquiries a day.

        • 3rd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Hottest holidays: Coast ranked among best destinations

        Premium Content Hottest holidays: Coast ranked among best destinations

        Travel The Sunshine Coast has ranked highly in the Top 10 Queensland home holidays.

        • 3rd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Christmas rush: 10 jobs you can apply for now at Noosa

        Premium Content Christmas rush: 10 jobs you can apply for now at Noosa

        Business Jobs include an executive assistant role paying up to $70,000

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail