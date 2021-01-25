Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men have died in a single vehicle crash in Taabinga this morning. Photo/File
Two men have died in a single vehicle crash in Taabinga this morning. Photo/File
News

Two dead, one injured in horror Burnett crash

Tristan Evert
24th Jan 2021 1:27 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 4:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have died and another man has been injured following a single vehicle traffic crash in Taabinga this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate just before 4.30am a silver station wagon was travelling south west along the Bunya Highway when it left the roadway and overturned.

As a result of the crash a 34-year-old man and 39-year-old man died from their injuries.

A 24-year-old male passenger was transported to Kingaroy Hospital and was subsequently transferred to Brisbane via helicopter for treatment of his injuries.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations into the crash.

editors picks south burnett car crash taabinga car crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community group honoured for outstanding contribution

        Premium Content Community group honoured for outstanding contribution

        Community The Lions Club of Mooloolaba’s tenacity and drive to ensure members make a difference has earned them the title of Community Group of the Year.

        ‘He inspires me’: Senior Citizen of the Year praises son

        Premium Content ‘He inspires me’: Senior Citizen of the Year praises son

        Community Promoting change and opportunity for the disabled community has earned local Carmel...

        Teen inspires with bears for DV victims

        Premium Content Teen inspires with bears for DV victims

        News Angelique Hallet is the Young Citizen of the Year

        ‘So overwhelmed’: Citizen of the Year calls for kindness

        Premium Content ‘So overwhelmed’: Citizen of the Year calls for kindness

        News Cheryl Harris earns top honour at Coast Australia Day Awards 2021