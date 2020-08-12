Menu
‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
12th Aug 2020 10:19 AM
Queensland has again recorded no new cases of COVID-19, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this morning.

Ms Palaszczuk said another 9883 tests had been undertaken in the past 24 hours.

The Premier said the battle wasn't over, acknowledging the new cases in New Zealand.

"Suddenly, after 102 days of being covid-free, four members of one family have tested positive without any clue how they could have got it," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says complacency is one of two enemies in the battle against COVID-19: Picture: Dan Peled
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says complacency is one of two enemies in the battle against COVID-19: Picture: Dan Peled

"It means restrictions have returned in New Zealand.

"We have two enemies in this pandemic.

"The first is the virus itself.

"The second enemy is complacency."

It comes as Victoria records a new deadliest day in the pandemic, with 21 deaths and 410 new cases.

That state's second wave of the virus is expected to see unemployment peak at 11 per cent in the three months to September.

 

 


Meanwhile, in NSW there are concerns over whether a mystery COVID outbreak at a northwest Sydney girls school is linked to an out-of-school retreat.

The worrying cluster at Tangara School for Girls grew on Tuesday as the state recor­ded 22 new cases, the highest daily increase since April.

The spike led Premier Gladys Berejiklian to declare NSW on a "knife edge" in the "daily battle" against the virus, ordering private schools to stop holding out-of-school activities.

 

