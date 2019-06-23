Two exhibition to flock to Noosa Regional Gallery

CHALLENGING DISPLAY: Artist Raquel Ormella will be in Noosa with her exhibition I Hope You Get This .

NOOSA has been chosen as the sole art venue for a challenging exhibition with the whimsical title of I Hope You Get This.

Raquel Ormella's I Hope You Get This, which will be on display at Noosa Regional Gallery this month, explores themes based around social and environmental activism, human and animal relationships, as well as nationalism and national identity.

Working primarily with textiles and stitching, her works are experimental and impromptu.

"Ormella's work takes a medium that is often associated with craft and the softer arts and subverts this by taking on ideas that might be considered politicaland divisive and which make us look more closely at our assumed national identity,” gallery director Michael Brennan said.

"Not only are her artworks impressive in terms of the skill, Ormella demonstrates in their realisation but also in the way they continue to resonate with visitors, even after they have left the exhibition space.

"Rather than offering authority on the topics she covers, Ormella admittedly shares her voice in speculative contemplation.

"With a desire for connection, she simultaneously declares uncertainty as to whether her communicative efforts will in fact work.”

I Hope You Get This is a NETS Victoria and Shepparton Art Museum touring exhibition curated by Rebecca Coates and Anna Briers.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive Queensland venue for this exciting nationally touring exhibition,” Mr Brennan said.

I Hope You Get This is at Noosa Regional Gallery from June 21 to July 28. Entry to the gallery is free.

This project has been assisted by the Australian Government's Visions of Australia program.

As well, it received development assistance from NETS Victoria's Exhibition Development Fund, supported by the Victorian Government.

Meanwhile, Noosa artist Ted Barraclough is a "rare bird” in the creative side of the Biosphere, carving out a captivating niche in the push for local conservation.

A flock of Ted's alluring native Australian birds will nest momentarily at Noosa Regional Gallery later this month.

Gallery director Michael Brennan compares Ted's latest exhibition of bird carvings to "walking into a bustling bird aviary”.

He said the "delicately carved, life-sized birds are a salute to the artist's lifetime interest in the subject” after he began whittling as a childhood hobby during World War II when toys were scarce.

Michael said Ted describes his work as part of "a dying art form” and his chirpy creatures "have somewhat of a cult following”.

Ted said although ornamental woodcarving and whittling is regarded it is almost non-existent in Australia and he is one of only a hundred or so people who still practice the form.

Michael said his work has been displayed around the country and has captured the attention of many artists and curators.

Visit www.noosaregionalgallery.com.au.