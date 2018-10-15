Two-hat win for Wasabi restaurant

TREAT: Join Troy Rhoades-Brown chef/owner of the two-hatted Muse Restaurant, at Hungerford Hill Winery, for dinner and conversation at Ibento on October 27.

IF A pair of two-hatted chefs cooks you dinner, does that make it a four-hatted meal?

Last week the Who's Who of the hospitality industry gathered for an anxious wait to hear whether they had won or lost their chef's hats at the annual Good Food Guide Awards.

More than 700 restaurants nationwide had been reviewed by 60 reviewers over the past eight months.

The most movement was in Queensland, where the total number of hats given fell from 31 to 22.

Noosa's Wasabi Restaurant and Bar was not among those to take a dip in ratings.

In fact, they were lucky enough to have received the honour of being the only Two Hat restaurant in Regional Queensland and were ranked overall #2 in the state.

Retaining their Two Hat status for the sixth year in a row, Danielle Gjestland and Zeb Gilbert, owners of the business, put it down to a dedicated team focused on the same goal - providing a luxurious and bespoke dining experience.

"It's a combined effort, our kitchen and floor staff are all so committed and hardworking and a huge factor in our success.

"Equally important are our local farmers, fishermen and artisan producers.

"We are so lucky to be located in such a rich food bowl, where the producers are as committed to growing quality ingredients as we are committed to providing a high-end quality dining experience.”

Also successfully retaining his two-chef hats was our upcoming guest chef, Troy Rhoades-Brown from Muse Restaurant.

The chef/owner, whose venue is at the iconic Hungerford Hill winery, is cooking for one night only on Saturday, October 27.

Join this multi-award-winning chef as he and our own executive chef, Zeb Gilbert, cook and plate an eight-course degustation in a true chef's table-style event.

With only 12 seats at the table, this event is a unique opportunity to sample some of Australia's most highly awarded chef's cuisine.

Our sommelier will thoughtfully pair quality beverages with each of the courses.

Tickets are $250 a guest and includes food and premium matched beverages. There is a limited ticket release, so phone 54492443 quickly to secure a seat.

Ricky's River Bar and Restaurant, situated next door to Wasabi, was the only other Noosa restaurant to score a hat at the awards.