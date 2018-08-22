Menu
Paramedics are assessing multiple patients after Steve Irwin Way crash
Breaking

Two hospitalised after Steve Irwin Way crash

Chloe Lyons
by
21st Aug 2018 5:45 PM

UPDATE: Two people have been hospitalised after a Steve Irwin Way smash which caused peak hour chaos on the busy road.

The two-vehicle crash on Back Creek Rd and Steve Irwin Way was called in to emergency services about 3.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patients were transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

INITIAL: Traffic is banking up on Steve Irwin Way as paramedics respond to a two-vehicle crash with multiple people injured.

Emergency services were called to Back Creek Rd and Steve Irwin Way, Beerwah about 3.45pm following reports of a crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were assessing a number of patients on scene.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution with delays expected.

crash steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

