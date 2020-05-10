Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two in hospital after bike and vehicle crash

by Nathan Edwards
10th May 2020 7:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in hospital, one in a serious condition, after a motorbike and vehicle crash near Mount Tamborine on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred just before 4:30pm at Canungra in the Gold Coast hinterland, with ambulance crews including critical care and high-acuity response teams responding soon after.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, have been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man is in a serious condition after reportedly suffering multiple injuries.

The woman is in a stable condition.

Originally published as Two in hospital after hinterland crash

crashes motorbike crash serious injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free family child care is in Noosa: HERE’S WHERE ...

        premium_icon Free family child care is in Noosa: HERE’S WHERE ...

        News The Federal Coalition is ensuring there is free child care to help family budgets hit hard by coronavirus.

        Hell, look which former sceptic has downloaded virus app

        premium_icon Hell, look which former sceptic has downloaded virus app

        News And he lives right here among us Wide Bay federal voters.

        A $1 million road fix to save wildlife

        premium_icon A $1 million road fix to save wildlife

        News Work will begin this month to improve survival chances for wildlife on the Bruce...

        Noosa looks to seal Hastings St’s future

        premium_icon Noosa looks to seal Hastings St’s future

        News The Noosa Council during a special meeting will vote on resurfacing work at Claude...