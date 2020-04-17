Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.
Two women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.
Crime

Two in quarantine fined for repeatedly leaving accommodation

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Apr 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.

Police say the women - one aged 39 and the other aged 46 - breached their 14-day quarantine on Wednesday.

A concerned resident dobbed in the duo, with cops warning the women and explaining to them the need to isolate.

However, later that day police visited the location where the women were in quarantine after receiving more reports from the public that they continued to leave their accommodation.

Each woman was slapped with fine of $1,099 as a result.

They have also been referred to environmental health officers who will conduct a further risk assessment to determine if contact tracing is required.

In total, 4,960 compliance checks have now been completed in the Territory, with 26 fines issued.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks nt outbreak pandemic quarantine virus restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

        premium_icon Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

        News Skaters have been stopped in their tracks after sand was dumped at a Sunshine Coast Skate Park as a way of deterring users.

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases

        Noosa business joins forces in timely partnership

        premium_icon Noosa business joins forces in timely partnership

        News Noosa Longboards has always been known for world-class surf craftsmanship with...

        Exams, schoolies hang in the balance for local Year 12s

        premium_icon Exams, schoolies hang in the balance for local Year 12s

        Education ‘It definitely it will have a big impact on everyone:’ Year’s 12 student shares her...