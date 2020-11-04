Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to separate crashes at Glass House Mountains and Pomona on Tuesday night.
Paramedics were called to separate crashes at Glass House Mountains and Pomona on Tuesday night.
News

Two injured in overnight traffic crashes

Ashley Carter
4th Nov 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people were taken to hospital after separate crashes on Sunshine Coast roads overnight.

About 7.10pm, paramedics were called to a car and truck crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Pomona.

One stable patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Nambour Hospital for further treatment.

MURDER CASE: How man in ditch was living out dying days

An hour later, emergency services rushed to a vehicle rollover on Link Rd at Glass House Mountains.

One stable patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

glass house mountains pomona crash scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heritage preservation defeats medical ‘progress’

        Premium Content Heritage preservation defeats medical ‘progress’

        Council News A 100-year-old house won't be moving from its heritage precinct to make way for a $3 million medical centre after Noosa Council rejected a proposed relocation.

        Druggie mum from Curra busted and in court 7th year in row

        Premium Content Druggie mum from Curra busted and in court 7th year in row

        News The 44-year-old only moved to the Gympie region last year

        State Election Day 4: Buderim's blue as MP takes to streets

        Premium Content State Election Day 4: Buderim's blue as MP takes to streets

        Politics An LNP stronghold has remained so. FOLLOW LIVE

        Students seize chance to make a difference

        Premium Content Students seize chance to make a difference

        Education A scholarship support program is making a world of difference for Coast students...