Two injured in overnight traffic crashes

Paramedics were called to separate crashes at Glass House Mountains and Pomona on Tuesday night.

Paramedics were called to separate crashes at Glass House Mountains and Pomona on Tuesday night.

Two people were taken to hospital after separate crashes on Sunshine Coast roads overnight.

About 7.10pm, paramedics were called to a car and truck crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Pomona.

One stable patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Nambour Hospital for further treatment.

MURDER CASE: How man in ditch was living out dying days

An hour later, emergency services rushed to a vehicle rollover on Link Rd at Glass House Mountains.

One stable patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.