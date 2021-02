Paramedics have rushed to a car crash at Woombye on Wednesday morning. File photo

Paramedics have rushed to a car crash at Woombye on Wednesday morning. File photo

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Woombye on Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a crew was on called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Diddillibah Rd and Nambour Connection Rd at 10.54am.

Two patients were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.