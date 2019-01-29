Two killed in tragic scooter accident

Two people have tragically died after an accident involving a scooter, a bus and a car in Kingsgrove.

Two people have tragically died after an accident involving a scooter, a bus and a car in Kingsgrove.

TWO men have been killed in a tragic road accident in Sydney's south overnight with police believing their scooter may have collided with both a bus and a car.

The scooter was carrying a passenger as well as a driver, and it's believed it went to make a right turn when it collided with a bus travelling on the same side of the street. It's believed the two-wheeler then collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and the passenger travelling on a motor scooter have tragically died after an accident in Kingsgrove.

The rider, 32, and his passenger, believed to be aged in his 30s, died at the scene. The bus driver and car driver, who were both unhurt, were taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

A witness at the scene told Nine News they witnessed a car drag "a body about 15 metres."

It is believed the scooter collided with a bus and a car.