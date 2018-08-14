Menu
Login
News

Two killed in head-on crash on rural Queensland road

Tara Miko
by
14th Aug 2018 1:20 PM

UPDATE: ONE person is being airlifted to Brisbane after a deadly head-on collision on the Western Downs.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has reported a patient is being airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition from the scene of the crash at Tara.

The patient has suffered pelvic and ankle injuries, according to the QAS.

Emergency services remain on scene with diversions in place.

Two people are believed dead in the crash which occurred about 13km east of Tara on the Surat Developmental Rd just after noon.

EARLIER: TWO people are believed dead and at least two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Western Downs.

A LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has landed at the scene of the two-vehicle crash about 13km east of Tara on the Surat Developmental Rd.

The crash occurred shortly after noon.

The Surat Developmental Rd is closed to all traffic with diversions in place.

At least two people are believed to be seriously injured in the crash and are expected to be airlifted to hospital.

editors picks fatal crash toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Time to help out to ease drought

    Time to help out to ease drought

    News Local businesses get on board to raise much-needed help for Aussie farmers

    Noosa going grey in a big way but staying fit

    Noosa going grey in a big way but staying fit

    News Noosa battles ageing population

    'Top shelf revivers' hailed by jogger who came to man's aid

    'Top shelf revivers' hailed by jogger who came to man's aid

    News Jogger tells of Noosa's big medical save

    5 things to do in Noosa this week

    5 things to do in Noosa this week

    News 5 things to do in Noosa this week

    Local Partners