Subscribe
Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

Christian Berechree
by
12th Jun 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:46 AM
UPDATE: Roads have reopened around the site of a Bruce Highway crash that killed two Maryborough residents last night.

The Chronicle understands driver inattention may have been a factor in the crash, with the male driver attempting to turn around or pull into a rest centre near the site.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a service station was about 300m from the crash site and police would investigate whether the driver was trying to turn there.

EARLIER: TWO people from Maryborough have been killed in a truck crash near Torbanlea in the early hours of the morning.

A man and woman were travelling south in a sedan on the Bruce Highway about 1.45am.

They collided with a truck, also heading south and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured but was taken to Maryborough Hospital as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Investigations are continuing.

