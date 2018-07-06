Menu
Nuisance charges over mosque actions

6th Jul 2018 3:23 PM

TWO men have been charged following incidents at mosques in Kuraby and Oxley this week.

It will be alleged a group of men attended the Kuraby Mosque on Wednesday around 12.30pm and disrupted proceedings.

It will further be alleged the men caused a public nuisance at the Darra Mosque in Oxley on Thursday around 12pm.

Police intercepted a vehicle nearby, where they seized recording equipment including video cameras and mobile phones from the group.

A 31-year-old Bellbird Park man and a 29-year-old Redbank man have both been charged with two counts of public nuisance and one count each of enter premises with intent and trespass.

They are due to appear in the Holland Park Magistrates Court on July 25.

Investigations into the incidents are continuing.

