Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.
Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.
Crime

Gary Ryan suffered 59 stab wounds from swords before he died

by Aaron Bunch
28th Nov 2019 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men ambushed a Queensland father with swords and left him to bleed to death from 59 stab wounds on a rural property, a court has heard.

Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.

The men were sentenced to life in prison, with Justice Martin Burns saying the parole authorities will need to think long and hard before ever considering them for release.

Mr Ryan's ex-wife Marilyn Anne Ryan, 39, and family friend Jessica Lee Roebuck, 22, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

MORE TO COME

crime editors picks gary ryan mark stephen crump murder trevor spencer violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman injured in multi-car crash at intersection

        premium_icon Woman injured in multi-car crash at intersection

        Breaking Paramedics are assessing three patients after the crash about 7am

        Architect claims Sekisui would complement landscape

        premium_icon Architect claims Sekisui would complement landscape

        Environment Sekisui House development would give a “heightened appreciation”

        Chain reaction to possible traffic snarls

        premium_icon Chain reaction to possible traffic snarls

        News Noosa Council looks for a parking barrier to ease road congestion.

        Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        premium_icon Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        News But CEO Bernard Smith says Gympie council has eye on return to surplus sooner than...