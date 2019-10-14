Two men to face court over break-ins

Police tape have charged two men for a string of break-ins in the Noosa region. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Police tape have charged two men for a string of break-ins in the Noosa region. Picture: Kevin Farmer

NOOSA police have charged two suspects over a string of break-ins across the region.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said Benjamin Robert Collins, 31, from Tewantin faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday for multiple charges including five enter premises and one charge of stealing.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said Collins was linked to two break-ins in Noosa Industrial Estate in Rene Street, a break-in at the Sunshine Beach Chemist on Grasstree Ct, a Cooroy Dental practice and a petrol station in Pomona.

Patrolling police located Collins early last Thursday morning while on duty in Tewantin.

“Police conducted a search and found evidence that links the male with these offences,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

Collins was remanded in custody and will reappear in court on October 17.

Police have also charged a 29 year old Tewantin man linked to these break ins.

The man was charged with four offences of entering premises and will face Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a suspect after a burglary in Sunshine Beach.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said the incident occurred on Enterprise St on Sunday night.

“Police have a nominated suspect and are looking to find that person.”