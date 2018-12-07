Menu
Login
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon Pexels
Crime

Gumtree phone robbers on the run

by Gabriel Polychronis
7th Dec 2018 6:04 AM

When two men arrived at a house to look at a phone up for sale on Gumtree, they hit the seller over the head instead of buying the goods.  

At about 10pm on Thursday, two men went to a house on Norman St, Findon in Adelaide's west under the guise of buying a phone advertised on popular classified advertisement website Gumtree.

They stole the mobile phone and used a pole to hit the male seller over the head.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated for head injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are still searching from the offenders.

adelaide gumtree phone robbers

Top Stories

    Environment acts as a powerful drawcard to Noosa

    Environment acts as a powerful drawcard to Noosa

    News Loving Noosa's rural ways even after 30 years

    Parents go offline to watch their kids swim

    Parents go offline to watch their kids swim

    News Parents offline and on watch

    Making merry to help school kids

    Making merry to help school kids

    News Thursday Girls lunch in Christmas spirit to support school children

    Local Partners