Two new cases for Qld, urgent alert in SA

Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus overnight, both detected in hotel quarantine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said one of the new cases was acquired overseas and the other is a close contact, also in hotel quarantine. While the second was a locally acquired case, it was not a community acquired case.

There are currently 13 active cases in the state.

In South Australia, SA Health has issued an urgent alert after a man infected with COVID breached quarantine and visited a range of locations.

SA chief public health officer Prof Nicole Spurrier said it was disappointing the man who failed to quarantine had gone to a number of locations, including a Big W, Kmart and university.

She said there were heavy penalties for breaching quarantine, but that was a matter for SA Police.

Victoria has recorded its 30th straight day without a new case of COVID-19 as other states, including Queensland, prepare to open their borders this week.

Victoria still has no active cases of the virus after the last coronavirus patient was discharged last week, with the state having fully recovered from its deadly second wave.

The milestone will be welcome news to travellers and people with family members in Victoria.

NSW clocked up its 22nd straight day with no community transmission of COVID on Sunday.

BRISBANE MAYOR'S PLEA AS VISITOR NUMBERS PLUMMET

The figures come as Brisbane residents are being urged to holiday in their own backyards as part of a major $783,000 campaign.

The BrisBetter Days Out campaign, which is coincidentally being launched as Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is released from mandatory quarantine, will promote local experiences back at the city's own residents.

Lord Mayor Cr Adrian Schrinner said the new campaign would encourage Brisbane residents to holiday in their own backyard Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

"BrisBetter Days Out is about reminding residents there is a lot to explore on their own doorstop and that when they holiday locally, they also give a much-needed boost to our local economy," Cr Schrinner said.

"With its endless sunshine and an abundance of places to shop, explore, relax and experience across our suburbs, Brisbane is truly the best place in the world to live."

It comes as new statistics have seen international visitors fall by 99 per cent and domestic travellers by 77 per cent on previous years.

"We have done so well to keep our residents safe from coronavirus, but now is the time to remember our local businesses and tourism operators that are struggling," Cr Schrinner said.

"Every dollar spent locally on activities, accommodation, in shops and cafes goes towards keeping businesses open and helps rebuild our economy," he said.

The new campaign will be shown across various platforms until June 2021.

Originally published as Two new cases for Qld, urgent alert in SA