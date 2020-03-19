Menu
A nurse holds swabs and a test tube kit to test people for COVID-19. Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Health

Two new coronavirus cases confirmed on Coast

Eden Boyd
19th Mar 2020 5:38 PM
QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast.

The patients are among 50 new Queensland cases announced today, raising the state total to 144.

No details were released for the two patients currently being treated on the Coast.

Contact tracing is under way for the 50 new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases remain to be from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

The announcement comes after a 77-year-old woman from the Sunshine Coast who contracted the virus died in Sydney.

coronavirus health sunshine coast
