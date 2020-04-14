Menu
Two people have tested positive to coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast in the past day. Photo: Nathan Denette
Health

Coast's COVID-19 cases rise after Easter long weekend

Ashley Carter
14th Apr 2020 11:15 AM
TWO people have tested positive to COVID-19 on the Sunshine Coast overnight, bringing the region's total number of cases to 89 after the Easter long weekend.

The latest Queensland Health data shows there are currently 21 active cases in the region, with 67 recoveries and one death.

The state's total number of confirmed cases is now 998, after 11 people across Queensland tested positive overnight.

Contact tracing is under way for the new cases and authorities will notify the community if any public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state," a Queensland Health said in a statement.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

The Sunshine Coast has had just five new recorded cases since late last week, with authorities commending the community for following social distancing directives.

