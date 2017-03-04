30°
Two new Noosa locations with defibs

Amber Macpherson | 4th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
HEART SAFE: Pharmacist Kevin Puttergill encourages people to look for AED signs in emergencies.
HEART SAFE: Pharmacist Kevin Puttergill encourages people to look for AED signs in emergencies.

MORE and more Noosa groups are taking steps to a heart-safe community with the purchase and installation of defibrillators.

On Tuesday, Noosa Junction Plaza Terry White pharmacist Kevin Puttergill was proud to present to the public a recently installed automatic external defibrillator and to inform others where to find it.

"We've got a sign outside and a sign inside where it's located,” Mr Puttergill said.

"If someone collapses, you just have to look for the AED sign.

"We're handing out pamphlets to the shops around here so they know where it is. The pharmacy is where people expect to find one.

"It can be taken off the wall and taken to wherever it's needed but we also have a private room here, which is helpful for when you have to take shirts off.”

Mr Puttergill said AEDs were often the first response equipment during an emergency situation.

"It's the first thing people ask for in an emergency,” he said.

"You call triple zero, the first thing the director on the phone will ask is is there an AED nearby?

"The survival rate from plain CPR is not very good.

" If you throw an AED in to the mix, your survival rates shoot up.”

Mr Puttergill said people could sometimes feel nervous about administering first aid and using an AED but there was no need to be.

"They feel like if they're not trained they'll do something wrong - that's not the point,” he said.

"The public is trained in first aid.

" If you don't know CPR, the person next to you might. There's lifeguards, off-duty paramedics, people who are trained in first aid all around us.”

Topics:  aed defib defibrillator noosa noosa junction plaza terry white chemist

