Tinbeerwah Hall.
Two Noosa polling booths will not be open on Saturday

Michele Sternberg
27th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
TWO local government polling booths in the Noosa Shire will not be open for Saturday voting, reducing the total number of locations in the region to 10.

The ECQ has announced the Federal and Tinbeerwah booths will be closed.

There will be no voting available at the Federal State School or the Tinbeerwah Hall as previously advertised.

The following polling booths will be open on Saturday, March 28:

Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, Boreen Point

Cooran State School

Noosa District State High School

Kin Kin State School

Sunshine Beach State School

Noosa Baptist Church, Noosaville

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten

Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall

Tewantin State School

