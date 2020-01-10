Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Crime

Two of three Townsville prison farm escapees caught

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th Jan 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the three men who ran away from Townsville's low-security prison farm have been arrested, police have confirmed.

Three prisoners at Townsville Correction Centre's low-security prison farm; Alex Leroy Ryan, 28, Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr, 18, and Anthony James Parkinson, 22, were flagged as escapees after failing to turn up for a roll call on Sunday evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed two men had been taken into custody on Thursday.

28-year-old Ryan was arrested in Kirwan while it is understood 18-year-old Kerr handed himself in to police about 9.30pm last night.

22-year-old Parkinson was yet to be accounted for.

More Stories

Show More
crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27
    • 10th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        "Udder madness": Coast landmark taken to slaughter

        premium_icon "Udder madness": Coast landmark taken to slaughter

        Offbeat Hopes The Big Cow would be restored to its former glory were taken to slaughter this morning when the loved feature was carved in two and trucked away.

        Elderly man injured after crashing into parked car

        premium_icon Elderly man injured after crashing into parked car

        News An elderly man has been taken to hospital after he crashed his car into a parked...

        Fire ban extended as heightened conditions grip region

        premium_icon Fire ban extended as heightened conditions grip region

        News Fire ban to remain in place for another two weeks

        Local fire bans extended yet again

        Local fire bans extended yet again

        News Noosa fire bans extended as fireys say conditions are perfect for wild fires.