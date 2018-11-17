Menu
Cops badly injured in assault

by KIERAN BANKS
17th Nov 2018 1:30 PM

*WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW*

A MALE police officer's head was split open as he came to the aid of a female colleague who was being assaulted as this graphic image shows.

Two men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested after the incident at 10am Thursday at Galuwinku.

AN NT Police spokesman said as police were arresting a 23-year-old man he allegedly repeatedly punched the female officer in the face.

A male officer was also allegedly attacked by an 18-year-old male when he went to intervene.

Both alleged offenders were eventually subdued and taken into custody. They were yet to be charged late yesterday.

Both officers received injuries which required treatment.

A police officer's head was split open in an assault at Galiwinku
A police officer’s head was split open in an assault at Galiwinku

Assistant Commissioner Narelle Beer said that any assault on our police members is completely unacceptable.

