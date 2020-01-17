Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fraser Island dingo.
Fraser Island dingo.
News

Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

Carlie Walker
16th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been fined thousands for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island, including one instance in which footage was captured of the incident.

The first incident happened on December 28, with footage showing an individual luring and allegedly feeding a dingo in the Orchid Beach residential area.

The second fine was issued on January 16 after a person was caught feeding a dingo near Waddy Point.

In both instances, a fine of $2135 was issued.

Minister for Environment and Science Leeanne Enoch said the fines served as a timely reminder that people need to be aware of the significant and serious consequences of feeding dingoes.

"The government is committed to supporting a sustainable and healthy dingo population and the increase in fines is intended to act as a significant deterrent to people interacting with dingoes in a way that can lead to their habitualisation," Ms Enoch said.

"Habituated dingoes pose a danger to visitors to the island and also leave the dingoes vulnerable.

"There is a zero-tolerance approach and we will use all means at our disposal to hold offenders accountable."

Ms Enoch said covert operations were being undertaken by the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers to crack down on human interactions with dingoes.

dingoes fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’ll drink to that’: how to help fireys, animals

        ‘We’ll drink to that’: how to help fireys, animals

        News A hinterland pub has a week of fire relief fundraising events to help those doing it tough.

        I spent the day at a nudist resort, here’s what happened

        premium_icon I spent the day at a nudist resort, here’s what happened

        Opinion While my friendly host’s smile was on display for my entire visit, the same...

        REVEALED: Why Kmart won’t open in Noosa

        premium_icon REVEALED: Why Kmart won’t open in Noosa

        Business VOTE NOW: Kmart, Chemist Warehouse and JB Hi-Fi are among stores Noosa residents...

        Funding request made ‘urgent’ in fight for trauma service

        premium_icon Funding request made ‘urgent’ in fight for trauma service

        News Noosa MP Sandy Bolton is working with the State Government to address a funding...