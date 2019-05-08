Multiple injuries in US school shooting

Children can be seen lining up after being evacuated. Picture: Shreya Nallapati Source:Twitter

Children can be seen lining up after being evacuated. Picture: Shreya Nallapati Source:Twitter

Two suspects are in custody and at least seven people have been injured following a shooting at a school in the US.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch, Colorado just before 2pm local time.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth says there is a possible eighth injury and doesn't believe there are any other shooters, but tactical teams were still searching room by room.

She did not know if there were fatalities or other details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

It is believed the majority of the people who have been injured are students at school.

Five patients from the school are being treated at the Littleton Adventist Hospital, according to reports.

Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth told reporters officers could hear shots as they entered the school.

The school teaches kindergarten to Year 12 students and has more than 18000 pupils.

It was sent into lockdown as police checked each classroom. Nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.



Firetrucks, ambulances, medical helicopters and police officers are at the scene.

Students are being evacuated from the school and reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation centre.

Officers were on the scene almost immediately after receiving the call as the school is near a sheriff's department substation.

A resident, Rocco DeChalk, told NBC News he saw a teenage boy being treated for a bullet wound in his back.

He helped the young victim into his home and applied pressure to the wound while they waited for an ambulance.

"He made a comment, `Oh, I'm starting to feel it now'," Mr DeChalk said.

"I told him that was probably the adrenaline kicking in and he was going into shock."

The school campus is not far from Columbine High School, where the mass shooting that killed 12 students took place in 1999.

