Targa Tasmania has been rocked with a double fatality at Cygnet on the event’s final day, just one day after a driver was killed on one of the event’s stages.
News

Two people killed in serious Targa crash

24th Apr 2021 1:14 PM
TWO people have died in a serious crash during the Cygnet stage of the Targa Tasmania rally.

The driver and co-driver died in the crash on Wattle Grove Road.

Targa Tasmania officials said police have closed the road and emergency services are in attendance at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or anticipate delays until the scene is cleared.

The crash comes a day after a driver was killed in a crash on the Lyell Highway.

Originally published as Two people killed in serious Targa crash

fatality targa tasmania

