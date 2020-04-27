Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: Two poeple have be struck by a grainfeeder in a workplace incident at Taroom this morning.
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: Two poeple have be struck by a grainfeeder in a workplace incident at Taroom this morning.
News

Two people struck by grain feeder in workplace incident

Zoe Bell
27th Apr 2020 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to a Taroom worksite after two people were reportedly hit by a piece of heavy machinery this morning.

It is believed the pair were 'struck by a grain feeder' in a workplace incident about 10.20am at an industrial site in Taroom, in the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were at the scene treating one patient for 'minor injuries' and another for 'spinal precautions'.

Both are reportedly in stable condition.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked with taking both people to hospital.

grain feeder queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight rescue taroom western downs workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      The great reset button

      The great reset button
      • 27th Apr 2020 3:00 PM

      Top Stories

        Skateboarding event goes on despite social restrictions

        premium_icon Skateboarding event goes on despite social restrictions

        News An online skateboard competition has been created to combat COVID-19 social restrictions.

        Drive-thru books: Service feeding minds of students

        premium_icon Drive-thru books: Service feeding minds of students

        Education A Noosaville high school is offering a drive-through service to allow student vital...

        Here’s where controlled burns will happen this week

        premium_icon Here’s where controlled burns will happen this week

        News QPWS will continue to conduct hazard reduction burns in Noosa bushland this week in...

        Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        premium_icon Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        News COVID-19 restrictions eased in QLD to allow recreation