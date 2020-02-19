Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services are responding to a plane crash at Mangalore.
Emergency services are responding to a plane crash at Mangalore.
News

Two planes crash mid-air close to Melbourne airport

19th Feb 2020 12:29 PM

Two planes have been involved in a crash at the popular recreational flying spot of Mangalore, with fears people may have been killed.

Police and paramedics responded to reports of a light plane crash in the Mangalore area, 120km north of Melbourne, at about 11:30am.

"Police are currently attending in the vicinity of Mangalore following an aircraft incident," said a Victoria Police spokeswoman.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be confirmed and more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available."

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Mangalore has a busy airport, with a major aviation-training facility and pilot academy.

It's unclear whether the incident is at the airport or nearby.

Channel 9 reporter Tony Jones, who was at the scene, said he could see one of the planes and the damage looked serious.

"It doesn't look good, I'm afraid," Mr Jones told Neil Mitchell.

"It has broken up, a number of parts of that plane … have broken free from the actual aircraft."

The condition of the pilot is unknown.

The Country Fire Authority has confirmed a second plane was also involved in the collision.

It was found by emergency crews in Avenel, near Seymour.

All southbound lanes on the Hume Freeway have been closed at Avenel.

More Stories

Show More
airport melbourne plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Music nerds’ ready to hit right notes

        premium_icon ‘Music nerds’ ready to hit right notes

        Education MEET THE CAPTAINS: We are taking you around the Noosa Shire to meet Year 12 leaders as they discuss the challenges ahead.

        ‘He showed us all up’: Surfing loses a true legend

        premium_icon ‘He showed us all up’: Surfing loses a true legend

        News One of the true legends of a sport born of a lifestyle has passed away on the...

        Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        premium_icon Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        Education Nearly 40 per cent of schools have less students getting top marks

        Beaches are world class surfing gold

        premium_icon Beaches are world class surfing gold

        News The declaration of the World Surfing Reserve is just in time for the Noosa Festival...