TWO men have pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a Brisbane doctor, who was fatally shot by a teenager in his home garage last year.

Joshua Hamilton and Billy Smith pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Dr Luping Zeng in Brisbane Supreme Court today, after they were discharged on a murder charge.

Hamilton was 19 and Smith was 20 when they first appeared in court last year, charged over the fatal shooting at the skin cancer doctor's MacGregor home on April 15, last year.

Earlier this month a teenager, 19, who shot Dr Zeng in the abdomen as he was coming down stairs in his garage, was sentenced for his murder.

Police about to launch a drone from the crime scene of the murder of popular doctor Luping Zeng at MacGregor. AAP Image/Richard Waugh

He had pleaded guilty in July.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the shooting murder, was sentenced as a juvenile to the maximum 10 years' jail.

He will be released on parole in 2025, after he has served six years behind bars in an adult prison.

Hamilton and Smith had gone to Dr Zeng's home late at night with the teenager, in a stolen vehicle, and were attempting to steal the doctor's car, the Supreme Court heard during the teen's sentence.

The cases against Hamilton and Smith will be reviewed on December 18 in the Supreme Court.

Dr Zeng in happier times.

Originally published as Two plead guilty over doctor's death