Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men have been transported to hospital overnight in serious condition following an alleged stabbing at the grounds of an AFL club on the Gold Coast.
Two men have been transported to hospital overnight in serious condition following an alleged stabbing at the grounds of an AFL club on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Two stabbed at footy club

by Nilsson Jones
17th Apr 2021 11:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have been called to an alleged stabbing in the early hours at a football club in Elanora, on the Gold Coast.
The alleged stabbing occurred at an AFL club, located on Guineas Creek Road.

Paramedics transported two male patients to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious but stable conditions following an alleged wounding at the private address around 4.15am.
A male in his 20s suffered a chest injury, and a male in his late teens suffered head injuries.

A QPS spokesman said police were called to the incident and said four men refused to co-operate with their investigations.

Police are not suggesting the incident involved people connected to the club.

Originally published as Two stabbed at Gold Coast footy club

crime police stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Youth charge ahead on opening day at Aussies

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Youth charge ahead on opening day at Aussies

        Lifesaving The country’s juniors were the first to chase national glory as the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships got under way on the Sunshine Coast.

        Young lifesavers thrown into deep end at car crash

        Premium Content Young lifesavers thrown into deep end at car crash

        Community A group of young lifesavers on the Coast for a week-long training camp have been...

        Four key decisions: Councillors split on pathway vote

        Premium Content Four key decisions: Councillors split on pathway vote

        News A temporary pathway popular with local residents along Park Rd will be removed in a...

        Coast company revealed as major business awards sponsor

        Coast company revealed as major business awards sponsor

        Business In a first, a company will be a major sponsor of the Business Awards